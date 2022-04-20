‘Probinsyano’ breaks record again with bloody episode

Ramil (Michael de Mesa) is nearly shot dead by Lito (Richard Gutierrez) in the April 20 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” broke its online viewership record anew on Wednesday, with a bloody episode that saw several characters either critically wounded or feared dead after an all-out gunfight.

In the episode titled “Huling Oras,” at least six characters were shown to be either injured — Cardo’s (Coco Martin) allies Ramil (Michael de Mesa), Jerome (John Prats), and Armando (John Estrada); and his nemesis Lito (Richard Gutierrez).

Those who apparently died in the exchange of bullets were Patrick (CJ Ramos) of Task Force Agila, and David (Paolo Paraiso) and Cris (Mark McMahon) of Black Ops.

The casualties were the result of conflicting groups converging at an event, which has spanned several record-breaking episodes in the past week.

The new record on Wednesday was 233,000 concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live — an all-time high for “Ang Probinsyano,” according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The number is a considerable leap from the series’ previous record of 222,000 on April 11.

“Ang Probinsyano” has had numerous record-breaking streaks on Kapamilya Online Live since mid-2020, when ABS-CBN migrated its programs to digital platforms after being denied a fresh broadcast franchise.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

