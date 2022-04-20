Screenshot from "We Go Up" music video

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj teased fans Wednesday of a possible comeback album after releasing a new music video.

After releasing her new song "We Go Up" with American rapper Fivio Foreign, Minaj urged fans to watch the music video so she will drop the album.

"If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly … delay the … the … the … oh what’s the word … oh! the album. That’s right," she said in a tweet.

"We Go Up" is the third song Minaj has released since her comeback announcement this year.

Minaj has been on a roll as she released another song with American rapper Lil Baby titled "Bussin" last February.

She sealed her comeback with another No. 1 on the US iTunes charts with the earlier released track “Do We Have A Problem.”

The rapper earlier announced in an interview with James Corden that more music will be expected from her soon.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.”

She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

