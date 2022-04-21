New 'Darna' behind-the-scenes photos released

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has released new behind-the-scenes photos of the much-awaited TV adaptation of fantasy series “Darna” starring Jane de Leon.

JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit producing “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” shared the new snaps on Wednesday.

Aside from De Leon who was seen as Narda, the alter-ego of Darna, photos of Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding, and Joshua Garcia were also released.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series last November 15 at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" is directed by award-winning director Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.



Aside from De Leon, Salvador, Garcia and Jaranilla, the series will also star Iza Calzado as the "first Darna" who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda.

