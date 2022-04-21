Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for singer Mackie Empuerto's re-imagined version of Smokey Mountain's "Can This Be Love" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music on Wednesday.

The almost five-minute video also features Jean Gold Cabarrubias.

"Can This Be Love" is composed by Ryan Cayabyab and arranged and produced by Marvin Querido.



Aside from being a singer, Empuerto also made a name as a young actor. Empuerto won Best Child Actor at the Urduja Film Festival in 2019 for his role in his debut film "Bakwit Boys."

Empuerto is part of the music trio TNT Boys with Kiefer Sanchez and Francis Concepcion.

Last November, the three released Christmas single titled "Sa Araw ng Pasko."

