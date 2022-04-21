MANILA – Ina Raymundo took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated her son Jakob, who turned 18 on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Raymundo reminisced about the day she gave birth to her son.

“I was getting ready for my baby shower, putting on some make up, when suddenly, my water broke. Oopsie, was all that I could say,” she said.

Raymundo said she loved her son with all of her heart the moment she clutched him gently in her arms.

“It’s the best kind of love. A love that pierces through your soul. You’ve been a good child. Obedient, funny, cute, adorable, super sweet and a true mama’s boy,” she said.

As a child, Raymundo said her favorite part was seeing Jakob with different styles of bed head each morning or when he would wear superhero costumes every single day.

She also recalled that Jakob’s height was an issue since teachers would mistake him as a grade-shooler when he was already in middle school.

“One day, you told us you will touch the ceiling of our house, despite your lack of height. You were probably 11 at that time. You would jump every day, multiple times a day. Jumping and jumping & more jumping anywhere we went. This went on for months until voila, you touched our ceiling! It’s either you grew or you were able to jump really high.”

With this, Raymundo stressed that she saw early on how Jakob would set his mind on something and make it happen.

“It’s because you know the meaning of hard work. That hard work and dedication also applied to baseball. You were only five when you started playing tee-ball. It’s just amazing how dad turned you into the baseball player you are today & it’s because you’ve been very diligent since day 1. You never showed an attitude, defiance nor question your father’s plans for you,” she said.

To end her post, Raymundo reminded her son to stay humble, be a nice kid and just keep doing what he is doing.

“We love you and we’re always here for you, no matter what. Mom and dad are so blessed to have you, our only ‘sonshine’. Happy 18th Birthday! Woohoo,” she said.

Aside from Jakob, Raymundo and her husband Brian Poturnak have four other children, Erika, Anika, Mikaela, and Minka.