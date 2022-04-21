CCP to hold on-site screenings of Lino Brocka films

MANILA –- After more than two years, the CCP Arthouse Cinema will again hold on-site film screenings at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

On April 22, it will feature the award-winning films of National Artist Lino Brocka at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde.

Among the films that will be shown are “Bayan Ko: Kapit sa Patalim” at 1 p.m., followed by “Insiang” at 4 p.m.

In “Bayan Ko: Kapit sa Patalim,” the central character Turing works in a printing press and signs a contract agreeing not to participate in any labor union.

When a strike begins, he refuses to support his colleagues. As a result, Turing and his pregnant wife find themselves alone and without help, leading him to become involved in a robbery.

Meanwhile, “Insiang” follows the story of a young girl living with her mother in the slums of Manila. Her life becomes unbearable when her mother's young boyfriend moves in with them.

Hilda Koronel in 'Insiang'

Limited seats will be available for this on-site screening so it is advisable to pre-register here. Those who will watch the films will get a limited copy of the Scenes Reclaimed catalog.

Both films will also be available worldwide from April 23 to 29 on CCP's Vimeo channel.