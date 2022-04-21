MANILA – Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto looked absolutely gorgeous in her most recent maternity shoot.

Clad in a dreamy and flowy blue outfit, Quinto expressed her excitement in finally meeting her little one.

In another shot, Quinto posed with her non-showbiz boyfriend as both of them cradle her baby bump.

“I am so in love with a human I haven't met yet. See you soon Anak,” she said in the caption.

Last February, Quinto also shared photos from a different maternity shoot with her boyfriend.

It was just last December when Quinto announced that she is due to become a mother.

The singer has declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.