MANILA – Andi Eigenmann turned sentimental in one of her most recent social media posts where she opened up about being a mom to her eldest child Ellie.

On Instagram, Eigenmann said pictures of her and Ellie together are becoming rare lately because “she’s been busy growing up.”

In fact, the actress shared that she had to ask a favor from one of Ellie's friends to take the photo she posted.

“I felt a bit sentimental as I watched her fondly hanging around exchanging giggles, and bustin' out some TikTok moves with her group,” she wrote.

Eigenmann said it’s exciting for her to see Ellie growing up in Siargao.

“Her circle has been growing on the island and it has been contributing to her character. Growing up to be so playful, and cheerful, and charming and so friendly! I love this girl,” she said.

Ellie is Eigenmann’s daughter with her ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Ejercito. They have been in a co-parenting set-up as they raise their 10-year-old daughter.

In a previous interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann have worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.