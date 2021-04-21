WATCH: British singer James TW uploads cover of 'Binibini'

MANILA – British singer-songwriter James TW delighted many of his Filipino fans when he uploaded his own cover of Zack Tabudlo’s “Binibini.”

In his TikTok account, James TW said he’s been listening to the Tagalog track and he “wanted to have a go at covering it.”

Tabudlo was amazed by James TW’s rendition that he reposted the same on his Instagram page.

“vv cool to see my brother @jamestwmusic who's also under Island Records cover a Tagalog version of Binibini! Love seeing all your entries,” he wrote.

James TW is best known for his breakout single “When You Love Someone,” the music video of which was released in 2016.

Just recently, James TW dropped his new single “Butterflies,” with its music video now on YouTube.