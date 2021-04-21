WATCH: BGYO debuts on Wish 107.5 Bus with ‘The Light’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Breakout P-pop group BGYO finally debuted on the popular Wish 107.5 Bus, performing their first single “The Light.”

Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki traded their energetic dance routine for a sit-down performance of the track, as seen in the video released on Wednesday.

ACEs, the term for BGYO’s fanbase, cheered the long-awaited release of the group’s guesting on the digital program.

BGYO debuted in January after two years as trainees under Star Hunt Academy, and is currently a regular act on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The group is set to release its second single, the official theme song of the youth-oriented series “He’s Into Her,” this weekend.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC