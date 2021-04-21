WATCH: Alex Gonzaga learns how to drive in new vlog

MANILA - Alex Gonzaga had driving lessons from her husband Mikee Morada and her father Bonoy.

In her most recent vlog, Gonzaga said she took advantage of the empty streets of their village to learn how to drive their new car.

“Napag-isip-isip ko na magpaturo ako mag-drive. Marunong naman ako mag-drive. Nasakto lang talaga na nabangga ako dati tapos hindi ko na naulit mag-drive ulit. Natakot na ako,” she said.

Gonzaga said the last time she held a steering wheel was seven years ago.

“Since may bago kaming kotse, naisip ko na this ECQ, ita-try ko ang mag-drive. Pero titignan natin kung sino ang mas magaling magturo mag-drive, ['yung asawa ko o 'yung tatay ko].”

While her two coaches at some points raised their voices because she was not able to follow their instructions, Gonzaga, as usual, lightened the mood by joking around.

At the end of the clip, Gonzaga asked her husband if she was a good student.

“Kailangan gusto mo talaga matuto mag-drive,” Morada said. “Kayang kaya mo naman, huwag mo lang laruin.”

Watch Gonzaga’s vlog below.