Toni Gonzaga hits 3 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- Actress-host Toni Gonzaga recalled how she found her first vlog "boring" as she announced that she has reached 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

"My first vlog entry was 'Why It Pays To Wait'. The first time I watched it, I found it boring. Hahaha.. Di ko kaya yung ginagawa ni Alex na masaya! I wasn’t sure about what I was doing then but I was at peace about one thing, if my story can speak to someone’s heart then it served its purpose. 'Yun na lang," Gonzaga wrote on Instagram this Wednesday, April 20.

"36 videos later, we are now celebrating with 3 million of you and more who have subscribed to our channel. Maraming salamat for sharing this journey with me of learning, growing and hopefully evolving to help us all become the best versions of ourselves. Maraming salamat netizens," she added.

Gonzaga started vlogging in January 2019.

In a previous post, Gonzaga said she decided to try her hand at video blogging after realizing it is a great platform for her to connect with her fans and hopefully inspire them.

“I have dedicated a huge part of my life to the entertainment industry. This year, as I celebrate my 20 years of entertaining people, I now am challenging myself to do something different,” she said at the time.

“This channel is not about what I do for a living. This is all about me living, living my best life now with my family and with Seve, who changed my world completely,” she added.

Through her vlog posts, Gonzaga aims to share with her followers “what I’ve been through, what I am going through and the beautiful adventures ahead of me as a first time mom, a working mom, a wife, a sister and still a daughter to my parents.”

As of writing, Gonzaga's YouTube page Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano has over 3.02 million subscribers.

