K-pop: BTS member V teases fans with clip of unreleased song on Twitter



Kim Tae-hyung, more commonly known as V, serenaded his fans, known as ARMY's, with a surprise snippet of an unreleased solo song.

The nearly 2-minute track consisted of a slow, lullaby-like tune, accompanied by a dreamy vocal, featuring a mix of English and Korean lyrics.

The audio clip V posted on the group's official Twitter account, which he merely captioned as "sleep," has ironically left millions of ARMYs, sleepless — as many fans eagerly debated whether the song will be part of his highly anticipated mixtape "KTH1."

In BTS’s “BE-hind Story” teaser, the singer-songwriter announced his mixtape has at least 13 songs. In a live broadcast, V confirmed the album "BE" track “Blue & Grey” was initially part of the "KTH1" and was originally in English. The K-pop group, however, decided to add V's revised Korean version of the record to its latest album after other members heard it

Fans of V have been waiting for his solo project to drop for nearly a year. The artist admitted in a “BE-hind Story” interview, the launch had been postponed "longer than he expected." To date, an official release date is yet to be announced.

It is important to note, however, that V is not shy in surprising his fans. In August 2019, the BTS member debuted his self-penned ballad "Winter Bear," without prior promotion.

The music video, which V also directed, reached over 12 million views in its first week, yielding a spot in the top 25 on Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

As of this writing, the audio clip has been played at least 6.9 million times and has garnered about 770k retweets and 1.6 million likes.

Related video: