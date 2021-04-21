Jessy Mendiola shares birthday message for husband Luis Manzano

MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola took to social media to greet her husband, host-actor Luis Manzano, a happy birthday.

Posting photos from their wedding, Mendiola shared her sweet message for Manzano on his special day.

"Everyday, I pray for that smile. Happy birthday my love. Thank you for being such a blessing to all of us. You are one of the reasons why my life is so full of positivity and love," Mendiola wrote.

Mendiola also vowed to continue supporting him.



"I’m just so happy and proud to call you my husband and I will never get tired of loving and supporting you. I thank God everyday for you. I love you, hubby," she added.



Mendiola and Manzano took the internet by storm when they revealed last April 4 that they are already married.

Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

The two, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

