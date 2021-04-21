'Four Sisters Before The Wedding' is top trending title on Netflix PH

"Four Sisters Before The Wedding" becomes No. 1 Netflix title in Philippines.

MANILA -- Star Cinema's "Four Sisters Before The Wedding" is the most watched title on Netflix Philippines.

As of writing, the movie starring Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio and Belle Mariano is the No. 1 top trending film on the streaming platform since its released on Friday, April 16.

In her personal Instagram page, Ilacad thanked all those who watched their movie.

"Mula sa Salazar sisters at sa lahat ng bumuo ng 'Four Sisters Before The Wedding,' THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR MAKING US #1 on Netflix PH & #3 on Netflix Canada & Netflix UAE. We are so overwhelmed by your support. Thank you for loving our movie. Please continue to enjoy it and spread the good vibes!" Ilacad wrote.

The film is the prequel to the 2013 film “Four Sisters and a Wedding” helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and starring Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga and Shaina Magdayao.

The prequel, set 10 years before the original movie, explores the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in the original film.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Vanessa Valdez, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” first streamed on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV last December.

The movie was also screened at select cinemas of SM and CityMall nationwide last year.

