BTS wants to inspire Filipino youth in new ad campaign

BTS headlines the latest youth-oriented campaign of a Philippine telecom brand. Handout

MANILA — Much anticipated this week is the unveiling of the latest collaboration of the international music sensation BTS with a Philippines telecom firm.

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, who have established themselves as global superstars, will once again inspire the youth in the breakthrough project.

Joyce Ramirez, veteran media and public relations practitioner who brokered the deal, disclosed to ABS-CBN News Wednesday that BTS will push Smart Communications' "Live with Purpose" advocacy for the Filipino youth amid the current situation.

Ramirez, who have worked with various local and international celebrities, previously forged the partnership of Chris Evans for Smart's Better World campaign.

"BTS has been known for sending timely messages of comfort and hope to fans everywhere through their music," Ramirez said, citing the group's army of followers that cuts across nationalities.

The group is also best remembered for its United Nations "Speak Yourself" speech in 2018 when they recounted how their songs "helped fans overcome their hardships in life and start loving themselves." Their stories constantly remind them of their responsibility, BTS said.

Besides BTS speaking a Tagalog line, the ad will also highlight choice BTS' inspirational songs that still resonate with listeners.

Insiders told ABS-CBN News that signing up BTS was a long and difficult process that spanned five months. That included production scheduling and crucial negotiations with HYBE-Big Hit Entertainment amid the pandemic.

Timing was also essential since BTS will reportedly be busier with the release of their new music collection this year.

Their Philippines campaign is the latest deal in the relentless demand for BTS as highly sought after endorsers for burgers, beer, coffee, phone accessories, and many other products.

An acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," BTS has emerged from its South Korean boyband status in 2013 to become a massive international hit, topping music charts, performing at sold-out stadium shows across the world, and being named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019.

BTS was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards, and has been recognized by numerous other award-giving groups such as the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.