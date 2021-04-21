8 years later, exes Sheree and Gian Magdangal are partners anew — on stage

Former couple Gian Magdangal and Sheree are performing together in the latter’s burlesque concert ‘L’Art De Sheree’ on April 24. Instagram: @shereevb240

MANILA — Eight years since their breakup, former Viva Hot Babes member Sheree and theater actor Gian Magdangal have managed to become partners anew — on stage.

Magdangal will be among Sheree’s guest performers in her virtual burlesque concert, “L’Art De Sheree,” to be streamed on April 24 via KTX.ph.

Performing together is quite a turnaround for the former couple, whose separation in 2013 after six years together made headlines at the time.

“I don’t really hold grudges. Ako ‘yung type of person na mas pipiliin kong maging at peace sa lahat ng tao at sa sarili ko, kaysa ‘yung magtanim ka ng galit,” Sheree told ABS-CBN News.

“We were young and 'pag bata kayo hindi niyo naman alam kung ano’ng mangyayari in the future. E, hindi talaga, we were not meant to be talaga.”

Magdangal and Sheree have a child together, 13-year-old Haley — the primary reason that motivated them to be on good terms again.

“Why not be friends? Para naman we can take care of our son together nang maayos, nang hindi kami nagbubulyawan. Siyempre, it’s also going to affect our son kung magkaaway kami,” Sheree said.

Describing their current relationship as “co-parents,” she added: “We support each other din naman when it comes to our careers. Thankful naman ako na ganoon din siya with me… Kasi kung ano naman ‘yung success niya at ‘yung success ko, para rin naman sa anak namin ‘yun.”

Admitting that their renewed ties as friends was a “gradual” process, Sheree can now laugh at the contrast of once declaring her “hate” for Magdangal and, eight years later, becoming partners in a burlesque number.

“Siyempre, lahat naman ng relationships, pag hindi kayo nagkatuluyan, lalo kung medyo magulo ‘yung paghiwalay ninyo, ‘I hate him!’ Ganiyan! Dadaan naman talaga sa ganoon ‘yun, e. Siyempre noong una, ‘I hate you!’ Pero talagang sabi ko, ‘You know what, let’s forget it, move on.’ Maybe talagang nangyari ‘to for a reason, baka talaga kami para sa isa’t isa,” she said.

Recalling her thought process when she decided to become friends again with Magdangal, Sheree shared: “Sige, okay na ako, I feel better. I’m okay with myself. I’m okay with my life. He’s okay with his life. Happy na rin siya sa sarili niyang buhay.”

Sheree and Magdangal can now even laugh about their past conflicts, as she revealed that their number for her concert is a rendition of “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

Magdangal, she said, jokingly protested the choice of song when she first offered the collaboration.

Magdangal, who is poised to release a new single by the end of April, is among several guest performers in “L’Art De Sheree.” She will also be joined by former members of the Viva Hot Babes; pole and aerial dance group Beast House; and “Pilipinas Got Talent” finalist Johnny Villanueva and winner Kristel de Catalina.