WATCH: JM de Guzman attends 'Adik Sa 'Yo' premiere

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman is making a comeback on the big screen with the romantic-comedy "Adik Sa 'Yo."

On Wednesday, Star Magic's Inside News released video showing highlights from the film's red carpet premiere.

In the interview, De Guzman shared why he accepted the project.

"Dahil sa maganda 'yung script. Dahil sa direktor na makakatrabaho. Dahil it's under Viva at sa mga makakatrabaho ko pong artista. .... Sobrang inspiring sila ka-work, sobrang professional nila and ang saya," de Guzman said.

In the movie, De Guzman is paired with beauty queen Cindy Miranda. They finished filming in just 10 days back in November 2021.

Directed by Nuel Naval and written by Mel Mendoza-del Rosario, "Adik Sa 'Yo" also stars Meg Imperial, Candy Pangilinan, Andrew Muhlach and Nicole Omillo.

"Adik Sa 'Yo" is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

