WATCH: Darren Espanto, Carmina Villarroel sing duet

MANILA – It seems like Darren Espano is very much at ease around the family of Cassy Legaspi, including her mom Carmina Villarroel.

As seen in his Instagram post four days ago, Espanto spent a couple of days in Nasugbu, Batangas with the Legaspis for a quick beach getaway.

In addition to the photos he posted, Espanto also shared a clip of him and Villarroel doing a duet of “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

Many netizens commented saying they are glad to see Espanto bonding with Cassy’s family.

Espanto has been romantically linked with Cassy as they have openly gone out with each other on many occasions.

Last September, Espanto expressed his appreciation for the trust given to him by her parents Zoren Legaspi and Villaroel.

In an interview with CinemaNews, Espanto also opened up about the hospitality of the Legaspi family every time he visits Cassy.

Espanto and Cassy have yet to disclose their official relationship status.