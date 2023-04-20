LOOK: Albert Martinez marks birthday with 'Iron Heart' co-stars

MANILA -- Screen veteran Albert Martinez celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the set of ABS-CBN's action drama "The Iron Heart."

Photos and clips of Martinez's birthday celebration on the set of Star Creatives' series were uploaded online.

Albert Martinez marks birthday on 'The Iron Heart' set. Screen grab: Instagram/Albert Martinez

Prior to "The Iron Heart," Martinez was part of 2019 Kapamilya series "The General's Daughter."

In "The Iron Heart," Martinez is playing the character of Engr. Priam, enemy of Apollo (Richard Gutierrez).

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: