Kim Chiu asks for prayers for sister's recovery on her birthday

MANILA – Kim Chiu has only one wish for her birthday and that is the speedy recovery of her sister Lakam.

On Instagram, Chiu first thanked her followers for making her feel special on her special day.

“Before today ends, I want to say thank you for all your greetings and well wishes. Thank you for the flowers, cakes, and meaningful birthday messages you sent here online and personally. I’m sorry I couldn't answer all your messages. I appreciate you all so much. Salamat po,” she said.

The actress, however, shared that her birthday felt “different” this year because she spent it with her sister at the hospital.

As such, if she would ask for one gift, that would be to storm the heavens with prayers for her sister.

“Kung may hihingin man akong regalo sa inyo ngayon yun ay prayers para sa ate Lakam ko. Everything happened in a snap of a finger. She is my strength, and now the word strength becomes blurry. Please pray for her recovery,” she said.

Chiu has a very close relationship with her siblings, especially Lakam.

In the past, she dubbed her eldest sister as her "number one critic, her number one fan, and superwoman.”

"We've been on this journey together from the start. Thank you for sticking by my side and not leaving me — most of all, for thinking for me when I don't want to think anymore," Chiu told Lakam then when she wrote her a heartfelt tribute.

"Being my shield and protector, for always being the first one to pick me up every time I almost fall. Thank you for giving me hope. Thank you for being the pillar of our family! We are strong because of you!!!"