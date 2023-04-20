Screengrab from Unbreak My Heart teaser

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia shocked fans and netizens last month after a steamy kissing scene in the teaser of their upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart.”

On Thursday, Sta. Maria broke her silence about the viral scene.

“Nagulat 'yung mga tao. Unexpected na gagawin nila pareho. Siyempre parang 20 years 'yung age gap namin ni Joshua. Na-surprise talaga sila,” the award-winning actress said.

Sta. Maria also praised the young actor, adding: “Ibibigay niya kung ano 'yung hinihingi sa kaniya.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The actress also confirmed that they underwent a sensuality workshop before filming the scene in Switzerland, saying it was pivotal as it sets the boundaries among the actors.

“Importante na hindi kayo lalabas dun sa napag-usapan ...kasi when you do scenes like that, kailangan 'yung trust meron kayo sa isa't isa,” she explained.

It would be difficult for them to create a sensitive scene if she does not trust her scene partner. “Magiging block mo 'yun when it comes to getting into the scene and character,” she said.

The trailer opens with Garcia welcoming Sta. Maria in Switzerland. Eventually, they fall in love, with Garcia even telling her that she is his destiny.

However, Garcia eventually meets Gabbi Garcia, who calls him his "knight in shining armor."

Things get even more complicated when Richard Yap's mysterious character seemingly orders the abduction of Sta. Maria.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

RELATED VIDEO