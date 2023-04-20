'Insidious: The Red Door' trailer reveals new horrors for Lamberts

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It’s horror after horror as “Insidious: The Red Door” promises to bring back previous characters and introduce a new demonic side of the Lambert family.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released on Wednesday the official trailer of "Insidious" franchise's latest installment, which picks up a decade after the events in “Insidious: Chapter 2.”

It’s a gift for the viewers as Josh and Dalton Lambert return to face a fresh set of nightmares with the family having to deal with new monsters waiting in the shadows.

“Insidious: Red Door” marks Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, with Rose Byrne, Tye Simpkins, Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye reprising their original roles. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN Intern