The animated film project is based on the hit comic series by Carlo Vergara. Facebook: Avid Liongoren

MANILA — The animated film adaptation of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah” has secured the backing of SC Films International, led by UK film producer Simon Crowe.

SC Films joins France’s Ghosts City Films headed by Franck Priot, and director Avid Liongoren of the Philippines’ Rocketsheep Studion in producing the movie, according to Variety.

“The acquisition looks set to push Filipino animation into a more global spotlight, pairing this trailblazing project with a highly respected, long-standing animation sales company,” the report said.

Crowe said: “‘Zsazsa’ continues SC Films interest in the wonderful world of animation. Basically, we just loved the unique pitch and believe it’s not only a fun story but an important one too. Avid is a real talent.”

The project was previously awarded funding from film market events in Bucheon and Locarno, among others.

“While my main goal is to tell a funny and entertaining story, my advocacy is also to showcase Filipino animation talent to the world,” Liongoren said, as quoted by Variety. “The Philippines is a go-to nation for animation service work but, sadly, we are not known for ideating and producing animated films.”

“There’ve been less than 10 animated feature films in the entire 100-year history of Philippine cinema. My team and I hope to continue adding to our nation’s feature animation filmography and establishing Filipino animators as not just service providers, but creators,” he added.

As in the comics series by Carlo Vergara, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs The Amazonistas of Planet X” follows the story of a gay beautician, Ada, who turns into a superheroine upon swallowing a melon-sized stone — a parody of the komiks icon Darna.

In a minute-long teaser released in 2020, Ada is shown transforming into Zsazsa, before she helps save a man from a wave of zombies.

This latest iteration of Zsazsa Zaturnnah comes 17 years after the material was first adapted for the big screen by Regal Films, and for a stage musical by Tanghalang Pilipino.