MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment has launched the full trailer of the upcoming IWantTFC series "Misis Piggy," starring screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, in its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Billed as a Mother’s Day offering, "Misis Piggy" tells the story of a devoted single mother (Sanchez), who is grappling with the reality that all her three children are now adults who have their own lives.

"Lumalaki ang mga anak. Lumalaki rin ang mga problema. Isang heartwarming family story ang hatid sa atin ng 'Misis Piggy' bilang pag-alala sa pagmamahal at sakripisyo ng ating mga ina," the caption read.

Joining Sanchez in the project is her daughter Ria Atayde, as well as Elijah Canlas, Iana Bernardez, and Ricky Davao.

“Misis Piggy” is based on the original story of Lilit Reyes, and is written and directed by Carlo Enciso Catu.

Co-produced by Epicmedia and Dreamscape Entertainment, “Misis Piggy” is scheduled to premiere on iWantTFC on April 25.