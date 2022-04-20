Minzy opens up about 2NE1 reunion at Coachella

Photo from 88rising.

Former 2NE1 member Minzy shared Wednesday the story behind the K-pop group's reunion at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States, nearly 6 years after disbanding.

The quartet surprised music fans when Minzy, Bom and Dara (who is more known to Filipinos as Sandara Park) suddenly appeared at Coachella to join their leader CL in performing the group's 2011 hit "I Am The Best."

Prior to this, CL was the only 2NE1 member who was expected to perform at Coachella, one of the most popular music and arts festival held annually in California.

“Standing on stage together with all of the other members for the first time in a long while, looking out at the faces in the huge crowd, I felt happy and nostalgic and excited,” Minzy said in an interview with StarNews published by Korean news portal Soompi.

“It was a moment in which I felt many different emotions at once,” she added.

Minzy admitted she was nervous since people may have forgotten who they are.

“It was a performance that we prepared while thinking of our fans who had been waiting for a long time, so I did think that people might like it,” she explained. “But part of me also worried whether people would remember us.”

“However, people wound up showing so much interest [in our reunion] that I’m extremely grateful,” she added.

According to Minzy, she first heard of the plans for Coachella around CL's birthday.

“While preparing for this performance, we shared our lives and how we’ve been doing with one another, and we had serious conversations about our mindset going into the performance and our feelings about the fans who had been waiting for us. We made great memories while preparing for the performance,” Minzy said.

“The four of us are all just grateful that we were able to prepare one cool performance together as a group ... I thought to myself that this [performance] was one page in the story of my life. We worked hard to do our best and put on a cool performance for the fans who had been waiting to see all four of us together — and to remain unchanged in all of your hearts,” she added.

Asked about her future plans, Minzy said: “Right now, I’m working on new music, and I plan to meet and communicate with my fans abroad that I haven’t been able to see because of COVID-19."

