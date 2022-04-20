MANILA – Maja Salvador gave her fans a glimpse on how her boyfriend Rambo Nunez asked for her hand in marriage last Easter Sunday in Palawan.

In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Salvador shared the “new beginning” of her love story with Nunez.

“Eto na ang aking Easter engagement in Palawan kasama ang aming mga pamilya na kumpletong magkakasama for the first time,” she wrote in the caption.

As seen on the video, Nunez and his family set up an Easter egg hunt styled like TV's "The Amazing Race."

Salvador was one of the team leaders and she was supposed to get her last clue from Nunez, who instead brought out the ring and asked her to marry him.

Salvador was visibly surprised and after agreeing to marry him, the actress buried her face into Nunez’s chest as she cried tears of joy.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21.

It was in March 2019 the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.