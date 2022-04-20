LJ Reyes gets sentimental about her eldest son Aki

Photo from LJ Reyes' Instagram account

Actress LJ Reyes penned an appreciation post for first child Aki to assure him of her love regardless of their “generational gap.”

Reyes took to Instagram to share, for instance, her difficulties in understanding the music choices of her 11-year-old son.

“I think I was quite young when I had you, but still the generational gap exists! Can’t deny that! Ako pa rin ang nanay, ikaw pa rin ang anak,” Reyes said.

“There will be days when I wouldn’t understand you right away and vice versa. Di ko na gets music n'yo, at naco-corny-han ka sa music namin noon! Ang kulit ko parang naka-repeat araw-araw sa responsibilities mo, pero makulit ka rin naman sa kakaulit ng game time and currencies mo! So quits lang tayo,” she added.

But despite their growing differences, Reyes still considers her son with actor Paulo Avelino her “baby boy.”

“I pray that some day, you will understand why I want you to put God first above all else. Let Jesus be your guide,” the actress continued.

She also thanked her son for being her source of strength in many instances in her life.

Just recently,. Avelino also had a short message for Aki, whom he met when he visited New York after a show with Ogie Alcasid and Janine Gutierrez.

“Weird to see this little boy so independent. Don't grow up so fast," he told his son in a post on Instagram.

Reyes and her two kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since September last year, following her separation from her partner of six years, actor Paolo Contis.

