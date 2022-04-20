MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera has expressed his support for presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a video uploaded by broadcaster and talent manager Noel Ferrer on social media, De Vera talked about the importance of voting wisely.

"Sa ibang anak ng fuchsia na katulad ko, mahalaga ang ating boto sa darating na halalan. We hold the future of our country, kaya huwag sayangin ang ating boto. Ito ay para sa ating bansa, ito ay para sa ating kinabakusan. I know that the brighter future for our country is just around the corner. Madaming pinagdadaanan ang ating bansa, pero sama-sama tayo tumindig kaya alam ko na with faith, strength and radical love a better Philippines is in store for us," De Vera said.

"I hope together with our future president Leni Robredo we will finally live the life we all deserve. Mga anak ng fuchsia, sama-sama tayo sa May 9 para kay Leni Robredo," De Vera added.

De Vera is known for his roles in hit series like "Legal Wife," Moon of Desire," The General’s Daughter," and the recently concluded "La Vida Lena."

