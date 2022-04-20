Actor Jake Ejercito brought along his daughter Ellie as he campaigned for Vice President Leni Robredo in Bataan and Olongapo on Tuesday.

Ejercito said it brings him joy to see that “the one you are fighting for and the one leading the fight meet.”

As seen in his post, Ejercito introduced his daughter to Robredo, who immediately gave the 10-year-old a tight hug.

“Hi Ellie. I am your fan. I watch your videos,” Robredo told the young girl after asking if she is currently on school vacation.

Robredo then thanked Ejercito for bringing Ellie in the campaign.

Just recently, Ejercito went house-to-house to personally speak with residents and push for Robredo’s bid in the upcoming May elections.

Ejercito has been vocal of his support for Robredo through social media, and was also seen attending the candidates’ Pasig rally in March — seen as a more pronounced delineation between his and some family members’ political leanings.

His father Joseph Estrada’s political party Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino is part of a coalition backing the “UniTeam” of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Estrada’s elder son and the actor’s half-brother, PMP president and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, is seeking a return to the Senate under the UniTeam slate.

Former senator JV Ejercito — another Estrada son, also a half-sibling of Jake — is similarly eyeing a Senate comeback. Like Jinggoy, JV has committed loyalty to the Marcos-Duterte tandem; but unlike his brother, is not part of the UniTeam senatorial lineup.

The “A Family Affair” actor, who has also been critical of the Martial Law regime of the late Marcos Sr., has so far made no direct comment on political differences with his family members.