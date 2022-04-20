Isabelle Daza returns to acting after 2 years

Actress Isabelle Daza. Instagram: @isabelledaza

MANILA — After two years, Isabelle Daza is resuming her acting career with a series that also stars Jake Cuenca and Iza Calzado.

Daza, whose last acting role was in ABS-CBN’s “Playhouse” in 2019, confirmed her comeback through Instagram early this week.

“My first time to do locked-in taping,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing a group photo originally posted by Cuenca.

Seen in the image with Daza, Calzado, and Cuenca are actresses Sue Ramirez and Gabby Padilla.

A separate photo from Calzado indicated that the project’s title is “K Love.” Cuenca’s caption, “Oppa,” hinted that the series involves Korean elements.

The series will be released via the streaming platform Viu, according to Cuenca.

Prior to her return to acting, Daza had been focusing on motherhood. She gave birth to her second child with husband Adrien Semblat in April 2021.

