Hailee Steinfeld teases new song beat on Tiktok

Screenshot from Hailee Steinfeld's TikTok account

Filipino-American artist Hailee Steinfeld on Tuesday teased the beat for her new song on Tiktok.

In a series of posts, the "Pitch Perfect" star shared some snippets of her making the new track.

In one Tiktok clip, Steinfeld posed with her headphones recording the song with background music of "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys.

@haileesteinfeld baby all i want to do is…give you this new music 💛✨ ♬ Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

"Baby all I want to do is … give you this new music," Steinfeld said in the caption.

Steinfeld also shared a video of the beat of the song that already has the "original sound" under her name.

In 2020, she expressed her excitement to share new music noting that couldn’t wait to “celebrate music and celebrate life” again with everyone when everything goes back to normal.

Addressing her Filipino fans, she said: “I love you guys so, so much truly from the bottom of my heart and I miss you all. I cannot wait till we hopefully all recover from this very soon and get to be in one room, listening to music, celebrating music, celebrating life, celebrating each other."

"Stay safe everyone. I hope I get to see you soon.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: