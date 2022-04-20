Actress Carla Abellana is supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in the upcoming May elections.

Abellana took to Instagram to join the growing list of celebrities, who publicly announced their support for a candidate in the national polls on May 9.

“Kakampink loud, proud and clear,” Abellana said in her caption to her photo highlighting the word “BABAE.”

According to the actress, discrimination still exists in the country and that is why she is placing her bet on the only female candidate for the highest post in Philippine government.

“Hanggang ngayon, lantaran pa rin ang diskriminasyon at pagmamaliit sa mga kababaihan. Kinakailangan pa nating patunayan ang mga sarili para lang kilalanin at respetuhin ng lipunan,” Abellana said.

“Tandaan, babae ka, hindi babae lang! Patuloy tayong lumaban para sa isang kulay rosas na kinabukasan!”

Aside from Abellana, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor JC de Vera have recently thrown their support for Robredo.

In a video uploaded by broadcaster and talent manager Noel Ferrer on social media, De Vera talked about the importance of voting wisely.

Meanwhile, Gray, seen as one of the country’s most influential figures on social media, revealed her preferred candidates through an April 18 vlog detailing her considerations in voting for a leader.