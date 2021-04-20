Ylona Garcia now has 4 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Singer Ylona Garcia is now being followed by more than 4 million people on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

In her Instagram post on Monday, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate shared her excitement over her new social media milestone.

"I got four million baby!" Garcia said in a clip announcing the good news.

Just last February, Garcia became the newest artist to join American music collective 88Rising. The following month, she dropped her new single "All That."

Born in Australia to Filipino parents, Garcia first gained popularity in the Philippines as a "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" housemate in 2015, emerging as the season's first runner-up.

She has since became part of different ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

