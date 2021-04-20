'Wonder Woman 1984' all set for PH release on HBO Go via Sky

MANILA –- “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and the titular character is set to premiere in the Philippines exclusively on HBO Go on Wednesday, April 21.

This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds her riding lightnings across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah.

Set in the 1980s, this movie takes audiences on a journey to various parts of the world.

In a statement, producer Charles Roven said the global footprint of this film is one of the largest he’s ever worked on.

For fans of the movie, here are the places that helped bring “Wonder Woman 1984” to life:

1. Washington DC, USA

WarnerMedia Entertainment

In 1984, Diana Prince is living quietly among mortals and working as an anthropologist and archaeologist, curating ancient artifacts at the Smithsonian. No longer new to the superhero game, she is operating at full strength but keeping a low profile.

With the help of the Washington Film Office, producers were able to film at or near the Lincoln Memorial, the Smithsonian, the Federal Triangle, Georgetown’s Hirshhorn Museum, at a foreign embassy, a subway station, and McPherson Square, which doubled for the always-hectic Dupont Circle, and even closing down a small portion of Pennsylvania Avenue for two days.

2. England

WarnerMedia Entertainment

After filming scenes in Virginia and DC, the crew flew to Leavesden in England for soundstage work where they recreated the interiors of the White House's Oval Office and the Smithsonian Museum at the Warner Bros. Studios.

The film also shot scenes at the Legal and General House in Surrey; Boston Manor Park, Brentford; the Imperial War Museum in Duxford; the Bovington Airfield, Heydon Grange Golf & Country Club, Berry Farm, and RAF Marsworth, all in Hertfordshire; and London’s RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire, the Royal College of Physicians, City Place House, Aldermanbury Square, Hyde Park, Adelphi Terrace, Torrington Square and Schwartz Wharf.

3. Spain and The Canary Islands

WarnerMedia Entertainment

The production travelled to Spain, including the Canary Islands off the coast of Morocco, to film several sequences, including those that take place in Cairo and at Emir Said Bin Abydos’s palace, and the massive Amazon Games sequence taking place on Diana’s home island of Themyscira.

From director Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

“Wonder Woman 1984” first debuted in theaters in the US and on HBO Max streaming service on December 25, 2020. The movie garnered record viewership for the streaming app and became the most-watched straight-to-streaming movie of the year.

In the Philippines, the movie can be accessed through HBO Go via SKY for as low as P99 a month beginning Wednesday.

Aside from seeing “Wonder Woman 1984,” movie fans who will subscribe will also get to stream other DC extended universe blockbusters such as "Zack Snyder’s Justice League," "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," "Shazam," "Joker," "Birds of Prey," and "The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Queen" for a minimal cost.

