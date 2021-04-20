Why Ellen Adarna believes in 'living in' before marriage

MANILA -- Ellen Adarna talked about the advantages of cohabiting or "living in" before marriage in a podcast hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her fellow beauty queens.

In the interview aired on Spotify, the actress revealed that she was "kicked out of the house" at the age of 18 so she can live independently, with her father later on encouraging her to live with her then boyfriend.

"My dad suggested na, 'Mag-live in na kayo, get to know your partner,'" she recalled. "Kasi 'yun talaga 'yung fear niya, na magpakasal kami at a very young age. So he wanted us to get to know our partner, know what we want and don't want."

While her parents are generally "not very conservative," Adarna said her mother was initially "scared" of the idea of her cohabiting.

But she is nevertheless thankful to have pushed through, saying she was able to learn more about herself.

"I remember my dad always telling my mom when I was in high school. 'You know, if you want your children to learn, you have to let them go.' Kasi ako I'm a mother, I know how it feels... na takot na takot siya," said Adarna, who has a son with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

"But because of that tough love, I learned a lot," she stressed.

Adarna acknowledged that cohabiting is not yet widely accepted in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country.

She believes that she had an easier time relating to the concept as her father does not adhere to Catholic principles.

"Ano 'yun, parang practicing Buddhist, so kami ring kids, we are more inclined or mas nakaka-relate kami sa ganoong ways," she explained.

A DIFFERENT SIDE

Adarna admitted that she has cohabited with all of her boyfriends, saying that she feels she "does not know" a person enough if she does not live under the same roof with him.

The actress pointed out that there are many things one can discover from his or her partner when they start living together.

"Feeling ko if I don't live in with a person... I don't know him. How will I get to know him, how will I get to know the truth? Kasi it's so different when you're in the same house," she said.

Citing her experience, she said cohabiting was able to help her get out of relationships that she feels were not a good fit, such as from a former partner who would "degrade me like it's a normal thing."

"He would throw things at my yaya," she added. "Nakita ko ito after mga seven months... Doon na lumabas."

"I think that's why my relationships don't last long. Kasi 'di ako matiisin eh. Parang, 'Ayoko na 'to, so what's the point?' Sasabihin ko, 'We lived in for months tapos ayoko na to be with this guy. I cannot see a future with this guy. So why would I waste my time?'" she stressed.

MORE EXPERIENCED

In the interview, Adarna agreed with the hosts of "Between Us Queens" as they pointed out that a woman who has experienced living in with different partners does not "devalue" her in any way.

She joined the beauty queens in reiterating that women are not "objects" that are "used" in relationships, but are humans just like men as they try to navigate life.

"Why would you want to be with someone who's not experienced?" she said in jest. "Kung mas experienced, e 'di mas more wisdom, 'di ba? More mature."

"Some are just lucky na 'yung first love nila [pinapakasalan nila], and that's it," she added, saying that others had to go through many relationships to finally find their match.

Meanwhile, Adarna shared why she decided she is ready for marriage to her current boyfriend, actor Derek Ramsay.

She said she was able to do "a lot of inner work" and learn to "communicate in a healthy way," which led to things going "very smoothly" with Ramsay.

"Before, the reason why my relationships didn't work, akala ko sila 'yung may problema. But it was the same pattern. It was me... it's because I wouldn't open up. I would hide it and keep it all in. I wouldn't express how I really feel," she said.

"Noong nag-inner work ako, na-realize ko na, 'Oh my God, mali ko pala 'yun.' So when I met Derek, I was able to express it. I was better at expressing myself, and things just went very smoothly," she added.

When asked to give a message to those who are considering the idea of "living in," Adarna replied: "Mahirap kasi talaga if you don't really know the person... Let's say if you're going to marry him, mag-iiba kasi talaga eh. Okay na 'yang i-test drive mo muna bago mo bilhin."

"It's for your protection. You also have to think about the future and yourself. Things can really go wrong. There's nothing certain," she ended.

Related video: