Vincent Bueno napiling i-represent ang Austria sa Eurovision Song Contest

LONDON -- Winagayway ni Vincent Bueno ang bandilang Pinoy nang manalo sa Austrian talent contest “Musical! The Show” noong 2008.

Matapos noon, nagkaroon siya ng kontrata sa Star Records, nakapag-"ASAP" at kumanta ng tourism theme song na "Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas" ka-duet si Angeline Quinto.

Ngayon, muling iwawagayway ng Austrian-Pinoy ang bandila sa Eurovision Song Contest 2021 na gaganapin sa Rotterdam, Netherlands sa Mayo 18.

Kahit pa ang Austria ang ire-represent niya, karangalan din daw ito ng Pinoy.

Na-cancel ang Eurovision 2020 dahil sa pandemya at nagpapasalamat si Vincent na siya uli ang napili para sa 2021 contest.

“They told me, ‘Vincent, it will not happen but don’t worry, you will be the guy for next year.’ So thanks. Because there are a lot of countries that didn’t take their guys from last year. This is a big thing for me still,” aniya.

Ang nagpapakilig kay Bueno, aawitin niya ang pambatong kantang “Amen” na suot ang Michael Cinco creation.

“Super humbled to talk about it because this guy is such a big name and yet he did not forget about this Filipino trait that everyone helps everyone. That’s the time I feel I’m really Filipino,” aniya.

Dahil sa hate crimes laban sa mga Asyano sa panahon ng pandemya, gustong gamitin ni Vincent ang panahong ito para labanan ang racism.

“For Austria itself to trust a Filipino to represent their country is such a big thing because it’s a huge statement. It’s saying, ‘Hey we are open.’ It’s such an honor. Being the only full-blooded Asian, now I think there is something that I really have to speak up for, especially the hate going around now against the Asian communities.”

Siya mismo ay nakaranas nito kaya may payo siya.

“I’m glad it happened to me. All of a sudden, someone said, ‘Hey, virus.’ Now, instead of laughing about it, I actually call out people more. I say, ‘Hey, this is not good.’ Just because we are Asians, we don’t have to bow down all the time," ani Bueno.

Ang Eurovision Song Contest ay taunang contest ng mga bansa sa Europa.

Nasungkit ng ABBA noong 1974 ang grand prize at ni Celine Dion noong 1988. Ito ang yapak na gustong sundan ni Bueno.

Dala man daw niya ang bansang Austria sa kumpestisyon, hindi niya maitatangging isa siyang proud Pinoy-Austrian.