Sam Cruz recalls mom Sunshine’s COVID-19 battle: ‘Seeing her gone would crush me’

Sam Cruz poses with her sisters Angelina and Chesca, and their mother Sunshine, after the latter’s recovery from COVID-19. Instagram: @sunshinecruz718

MANILA — Music newcomer Sam Cruz, daughter of screen veterans Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano, recalled her mother’s COVID-19 battle, admitting that she had to confront her “greatest fear.”

Sunshine, 43, had undergone self-quarantine for 22 days while infected with COVID-19. She has recovered and early this week resumed filming her ongoing series “Bagong Umaga.”

Sam, 16, was asked about her mother’s recovery on Monday, during a virtual media conference introducing her as a member the teen group Squad Plus.

“We got scared because she got this from work and we didn’t know how to react at first,” she said. “Once we found out na nagka-COVID siya, we were all very sad about it and we just hoped for the best.”

Sam and her two sisters live with Sunshine, who self-isolated in order not to infect her daughters.

“To support her and show her our love during this horrible experience, we would text her, call her, FaceTime kahit we’re in the same house. We still showed love and support by texting her day and night and she would text us every night, ‘I miss you guys’ na kahit second day pa lang,” she recalled, laughing.

Sunshine tested negative for COVID-19 on April 16, and returned to work two days later on Sunday.

“We were really excited and we were so happy and thankful to God that she’s recovered na finally. And she’s finally back to work,” Sam said.

Sam described her family, especially her mother, as her source of strength and motivation, as she recounted Sunshine’s brush with COVID-19 as a challenging period in her life.

“She’s always there. Super supportive and loving lang po. Without them, my family, I wouldn’t know what to do without them because they’ve been there for me all the way,” she said.

“My mom is always there to support me and us three sisters lang po. My mom is super-duper strong and she’s raised us her whole life on her own as a single parent. So, seeing her gone would crush me. That is probably one of my greatest fears.”

