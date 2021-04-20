Paco Arespacochaga pays tribute to Geneva Cruz's mom

MANILA -- Former Introvoys member Paco Arespacochaga paid tribute to Geneva Cruz's mother Marilyn Cruz, who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Arespacochaga remembered his former mother-in-law.

"Goodbye Mama. I always called her 'Mama.' She hated it at first because she dreaded the thought of having me as her future son-in-law. Eventually, she accepted me with open arms, her 'first son.' She was 'mom' to me and to all of my siblings. She was very caring and loving and full of life. She adopted me, my siblings, my friends and ALL OF MY KIDS!" Arespacochaga said.

He then praised Mrs. Cruz for being a loving and good mother to her children.

"She was a very generous and loving mother to her children -- always there at their beck and call. She worked til the wee hours of the night just to make sure all of her children and grandchildren were comfortable. She has endured so many heartaches in her lifetime, would cry a little and simply brush it off because a lot of people depended on her," he said.

Arespacochaga said she was always his mother even his relationship with Geneva ended.

"Mama was a breath of fresh air. The room brightened up when she entered. The kitchen came alive when she started cooking. She even made puchero for me, Jaja and the whole family when she and Geneva celebrated their 'despidida' at our place. She motivated me to learn how to change a flat tire. She was good at it! In the absence of my biological mother, she became mine. Even after my marriage to Geneva ended, mama was always my mom. She was Jaja’s mother-in-law. All of my children know her as 'mama,'” added Arespacochaga.

"You will always be in my heart and in the hearts of many. Your laughter will always be in my heart. I love you Mama! Thank you for loving everyone in your life... ESPECIALLY ME!"

Geneva on Monday announced the death of her mother via a social media post.

Mrs. Cruz contracted COVID-19 on April 11.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Geneva shared the pain of losing her mother.

"Mama, I’m not sure how to live my life without you. You’ve been my constant support physically and emotionally since I was a child and nonstop for the last seven years; I’m not sure I can function without you. We may not have romantic partners, but we had each other. I depend on you so much. I don’t know what to do. I love you, mama. Please help me be strong," Geneva wrote.

