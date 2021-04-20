LOOK: Kim Chiu marks 31st birthday with special photo shoot

MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, April 19, with a special photo shoot showing her wearing a black sexy outfit.

"We age not by years but by stories," she posted on Instagram.

She also thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her birthday.

In an earlier birthday post, Chiu said she's grateful to God for the gift of life and for all the blessings that she's been receiving.

"Today I woke up feeling extra grateful!

Today I woke up with a smile on my face while reading all your messages to me and caption post too!

Today I woke up receiving so much love from everyone!

Today is a special day and I thank our father almighty for this beautiful life he gave me.

Thank you for all the greetings, my heart is full.

Kakagising ko palang pero parang dulo na ng araw ko yung natatanggap kong pagmamahal," she wrote.

Currently, Chiu is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime "It's Showtime."

