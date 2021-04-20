LOOK: Karina Bautista stuns in vintage post-18th birthday shoot

Photo from Karina Bautista's Instagram account

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karina Bautista dazzled in her vintage look for her post-debut birthday shoot as uploaded on her Instagram account.

In a series of posts, Bautista published a video of her dream vintage debut, just a few days before she turned 19.

The young actress, who was deprived of having a grand 18th birthday party last year because of pandemic, realized she can still celebrate special occasions.

“It’s just delightful how silent murmurs come true, nothing went as planned these past years but I guess it turned out the way it was meant to be,” she said in the caption.

“I was granted to see what to truly celebrate even without a party and that is the becoming of a lady who’s passionate and enjoys life.”

The "PBB" alumnus went on to share that the pandemic taught her to treat every day as a blessing.

“Well a lot has hit me with this pandemic and getting older. It has opened me to what is truly essential in this life. It may sound cliche but to wake up every morning is truly a blessing,” she quipped in a succeeding post.

Bautista had to mark her debut last year at home due to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine caused by COVID-19.

She was recently launched as part of the Rise Artists Studio family along with her onscreen partner Aljon Mendoza.

The two will join fellow Rise artists Charlie Dizon and Markus Paterson in the upcoming television series, “Viral.”



