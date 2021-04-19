‘Init sa Magdamag’: Steamy romance starts sweet as Gerald, Yam prove chemistry

Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson are first-time co-stars in ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The steamy romance of “Init sa Magdamag” started sweet in its primetime debut, with the introduction of the characters of first-time co-stars Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion.

In the pilot episode of the ABS-CBN teleserye, childhood classmates Tupe (Anderson) and Rita (Concepcion) cross paths a year later. The latter harbors ill feelings toward Tupe, while he remains clueless as to what he did that ended their friendship.

Rita, who sells pirated films on DVD to save up for her studies, blames Tupe for her situation, without yet going into detail.

Whereas Tupe is on his way to becoming a doctor as a medical student, Rita is still making ends meet to pursue the same dream, while also burdened with the responsibility of being her family’s breadwinner.

Carefree and confident, Tupe has no qualms charming women, including the daughter of his father’s business partner — and now, Rita.

While they do later on have a passionate relationship — as seen in viral previews of “Init sa Magdamag” — Tupe and Rita are seen in the pilot mostly bickering, but with undeniable spark.

Anderson and Concepcion are paired romantically for the first time in the series, which also features JM de Guzman as Peterson, Rita’s future husband.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights and is available to access across nine platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

