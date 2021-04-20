Bela Padilla challenges new filmmakers to reflect lessons, realities of pandemic

MANILA -- Following the recent completion of her debut movie “366,” Bela Padilla takes on a new role as one of the judges of the 6th Nespresso Talents 2021 film competition focusing on short films mostly shot through smart phones.

The winner of the search will get the chance to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival, Nespresso’s cinema partner.

“I’m very honored to be chosen to be part of this year's jury. I’m excited to see the content of our filmmakers," Padilla told ABS-CBN News Tuesday, citing the surge of young filmmakers from her generation.

She will sit with co-judges veteran screenwriter Jose Javier Reyes, director Quark Henares, Patrick Pesengco, and Fabio de Gregorio.

They will be joined by director, producer, and screenwriter Pepe

Diokno, and screenwriter and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Film Department scriptwriting teacher Wanggo Gallaga, as mentors who will conduct filmmaking workshops.

The search is particularly meaningful for Padilla in her continuing evolution as an artist -- from star to writer, director, producer and now as juror. Her film sense has also been shaped by her reflection about the fragility of life the past year.

“I think this pandemic has given us so much new insight and so many stories to share so I’m really excited to see how that will be incorporated into this year's theme too,” she said.

She likewise challenges filmmakers to mirror their truth in their 2- to 3-minute entries in whatever genre (comedy, drama, educational, etc.) and form (fiction, documentary, or animation) they choose.

Deadline of submission of entries is on May 16

“I watched the winner from last year’s pool and I’d love for this year's winner to be able to invoke emotions from a short video the same way last years winner did," said Padilla, citing Charlene Tupas’ “Tsinelas,” a tale of how two boys helped each other despite the differences in their backgrounds.

The theme of Nespresso’s film search, “Doing is everything,” also hits the core of Padilla’s heart.

“I hope it doesn’t just resonate with me but with everybody given a second chance every time we wake up. Now is really the best time to do everything we can for ourselves, and the people around us,” she said.

It was also her vision as a filmmaker that led Padilla to write and direct “366” starring Zanjoe Marudo, JC Santos and herself.

“It’s the story of people who were and weren’t given the chance to have an extra day to stop, to live, to cry, to laugh, to forget and to love. We follow their journeys, their joy and their grief," said Padilla, who actually wrote the material before the pandemic.

“I had no idea how the world was going to change. Now, having gone through a global pandemic and shooting amidst it, everyday has become so important. Time spent with people has become essential. '366' feels like a wake-up call to me now, to really live well and to make everyday a little more than what it normally should have been!”

Related video: