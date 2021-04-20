Actress Gabbi Garcia sets up community pantry in Parañaque

MANILA — Actress Gabbi Garcia set up on Tuesday a community pantry in her own barangay, joining a growing movement across the country to help Filipinos cope with the impact of COVID-19 on daily living.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of the pantry in BF Northwest, Parañaque City, so far stocked with vegetables and rice.

“Posting this with nothing but pure and good intentions,” she said. “This is to inspire everyone that despite of the situation, we can all help each other in our own little way.”

She thanked their “small community for making this possible!”

“Thank you also to everyone who stopped by to drop their donations. May God bless you more! To all the community pantries, salamat sa inyo! Keep going! God bless your pure hearts! Tayo tayo ang magtulungan.”

The original community pantry was set up on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City last week. It encouraged residents to get basic food items according to their need, and to contribute to the stock based on their capacity.

With the same reminder of — “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, Kumuha batay sa pangangailangan” — dozens of pantries have since been set up nationwide.

The movement, however, turned controversial, amid red-tagging of the efforts by anti-communist authorities, and a government proposal to have organizers secure permits first before setting up a pantry.

