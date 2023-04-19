MANILA -- Regine Velasquez, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros had a fun time as they gamely read mean comments from their bashers on social media.

In "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, the three kept on laughing as they replied to the comments made by their critics -- from their looks to their style.

"Itong mababasa natin totoo itong na-bash sa atin, mga mean tweets," Magdangal said.

"In fairness naman medyo matagal-tagal na itong mean tweets na ito. Baka ibig sabihin nun mas love na nila tayo ngayon. They've learned to love us," Cantiveros said.

Watch this funny video of "Magandang Buhay" hosts as they read and reacted to mean comments.