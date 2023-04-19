Pixar's 'Elemental' to close Cannes festival

'Elemental' is the fourth Pixar film selected to premiere at Cannes. Disney Philippines

CANNES, France — The latest Pixar film, "Elemental", will get its world premiere as the closing film of the Cannes Film Festival next month, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The new animation -- set in Element City where residents made from fire, air and water live together -- will screen out of competition on May 27, ahead of a staggered release around the world in June.

It is the fourth Pixar film selected to premiere at Cannes, following "Up" in 2009 -- the first animated film ever selected as the festival's opening film -- as well as "Inside Out" in 2015 and "Soul" in 2020 (though that edition was ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

"As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it's a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette," Pete Docter, Pixar's chief creative officer, said in a statement.

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux said the film encourages viewers "to think about our lives in such a powerful way".

