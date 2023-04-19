Lorna Tolentino to join 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' cast

Lorna Tolentino as Amanda for 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Veteran actress Lorna Tolentino will be the newest addition to the "FJP's Batang Quiapo" cast, the show announced Wednesday.

In the end credit scene of the show, Tolentino was teased as a leader with a team of her own to watch out for.

"Mahirap banggain ang grupo ni Amanda, hindi sila basta-basta," Olga (Irma Adlawan) told Greg (RK Bagatsing).

She was then introduced as Amanda, who is hinted to have killed someone in the preview.

"Kung kinilala mo kung kaninong teritoryo 'to, edi sana buhay ka pa," Amanda said.

Tolentino earlier teased her entry to "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," saying how glad she was to join the show.

"Mabuti nga hindi lola!" she said in jest, in a report by ABS-CBN's Push.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: