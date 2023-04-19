Home > Entertainment LOOK: JC de Vera's daughter Lana turns 5 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2023 11:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz celebrated the birthday of their daughter Lana Athena, who turned 5. The actor posted snaps taken from the birthday party of their daughter on his Instagram account on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat) De Vera and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018 before she gave birth to Lana. JC de Vera reveals he got married back in 2018 They then exchanged wedding vows in church in September 2021. JC de Vera, wife Rikkah Cruz get married again in church De Vera and his wife are expecting another baby girl. WATCH: JC de Vera, wife expecting another baby girl Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity birthday Read More: JC de Vera Rikkah Cruz Lana Athena de Vera birthday /entertainment/04/19/23/alex-gonzaga-honors-husband-mikee-on-his-birthday/video/news/04/19/23/degamo-widow-says-she-hitched-ride-on-air-force-plane-to-attend-senate-probe/overseas/04/19/23/over-50-pct-chance-china-will-invade-taiwan-in-10-yrs-ex-us-official/video/business/04/19/23/ph-office-demand-shows-resilience-despite-global-domestic-headwinds-leechiu/news/04/19/23/lahat-mahal-ako-teves-denies-sowing-fear-in-negros