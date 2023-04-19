Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: JC de Vera's daughter Lana turns 5

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 11:57 AM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz celebrated the birthday of their daughter Lana Athena, who turned 5.

The actor posted snaps taken from the birthday party of their daughter on his Instagram account on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)

De Vera and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018 before she gave birth to Lana. 

They then exchanged wedding vows in church in September 2021. 

De Vera and his wife are expecting another baby girl.

