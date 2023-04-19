Home > Entertainment LOOK: Jaya reunites with Vice Ganda in Canada ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2023 04:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Jaya turned to social media to share her photos with "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda during the comedian's show in Canada. The former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" judge was reunited with Vice who is currently abroad for his "VGFul" concert tour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Gotidoc (@jaya) "Good to see and hug you again Vice. Congratulations sa concert in Edmonton," Jaya captioned her post. ‘VGFul concert’: Vice Ganda to hold US, Canada tour in April 'Don't hurt me': Vice Ganda's calm reaction to fan pulling his wig during concert Jaya moved back to the United States in July 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family. Jaya: 'Move to US was best decision I ever made!' Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Jaya Vice Ganda Canada VGFul /entertainment/04/19/23/panoorin-frenchie-dy-hindi-apektado-ng-bashers/entertainment/04/19/23/vivoree-ibinahagi-ang-naging-panunukso-sa-kanya-noon/entertainment/04/19/23/ruben-ostlund-on-cannes-jury-duty-and-next-history-making-film/business/04/19/23/which-firms-made-it-to-linkedins-top-15-workplaces-in-ph/entertainment/04/19/23/ice-spice-drops-song-princess-diana-with-nicki-minaj