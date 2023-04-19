LOOK: Jaya reunites with Vice Ganda in Canada

Jaya turned to social media to share her photos with "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda during the comedian's show in Canada.

The former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" judge was reunited with Vice who is currently abroad for his "VGFul" concert tour.

"Good to see and hug you again Vice. Congratulations sa concert in Edmonton," Jaya captioned her post.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family.

