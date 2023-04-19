Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano gush about their baby

MANILA - Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola could not stop gushing about how cute their daughter is.

Since introducing baby Rosie to the public, Manzano and Mendiola have been taking turns in sharing photos of their little one on social media, and their followers cannot get enough of the adorable pictures.

Just recently, the two posted a similar set of Rosie’s snaps on Instagram featuring their daughter flashing a grin in an all-pink outfit.

“Oh Rosie, you light up our world with just one smile. I love you so so much,” Mendiola said in the caption.

Manzano, for his part, simply let out a sigh as he observed how charming Rosie is.

The couple has also been sharing their experiences as new parents, and how they are adjusting to life changes.

Manzano, 41, and Mendiola, 30, welcomed Rosie last December.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they also belatedly announced two months later.